Wizards' Ian Mahinmi: Ruled out for Games 2 and 3
Mahinmi (calf) will be sidelined for Wednesday's Game 2 and Saturday's Game 3 against the Hawks, J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.
The reserve center, who sat out Tuesday's practice while continuing to recover from a strained calf, likely won't be considered close to a return until he's able to put in an on-court workout. In Mahinmi's absence, expect starting center Marcin Gortat to hold down a heavier workload, while Jason Smith, who saw 13 minutes and provided one rebound and one block in Game 1, will act as Gortat's main backup.
