Oubre (knee) went through Tuesday's practice, Chase Hughes of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

After not practicing Monday due to an unspecified knee injury, Oubre was a participant in Tuesday's practice. Assuming he doesn't experience a setback, he should be a go for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Hawks. An official designation will likely come following Wednesday morning's shootaround, though he should be expected to be available.

