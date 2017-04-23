Porter (neck) is considered probable for Monday's Game 4 against the Hawks, https://twitter.com/JMichaelCSN/status/856210798498205696">J. Michael of CSNmidatlantic.com reports.

Porter strained his neck during the third quarter of Saturday's loss to the Hawks, but he was able practice Sunday having avoided a serious injury. At this point it will take some sort of pregame setback for Porter to miss Monday's contest.

