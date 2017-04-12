Cumberland (Achilles) signed a one-year contract to stay with the Chargers on Wednesday.

Cumberland also signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last year, ultimately missing the entire campaign after tearing an Achilles during the preseason. He should be available for training camp, where he'll likely compete with Sean McGrath, Asante Cleveland and Jake McGee for the No. 3 tight end role behind Hunter Henry and Antonio Gates. Cumberland had at least 23 catches and three touchdowns in three straight seasons (2012-2014) with the Jets, but he'll turn 30 in May and is now with a team that has far more talent at his position.