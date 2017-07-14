Raiders' John Crockett: Signs deal with Oakland
Crockett (shoulder) signed with the Raiders on Friday.
Crockett joins Oakland after spending his first two years with the Packers. Although the undrafted tailback rushed nine times for 21 yards as a rookie, he spent the entirety of last season on Green Bay's injured/reserve list. The former North Dakota State standout will now hope to latch on with the Raiders by impressing during training camp.
