Tulloch has decided to retire from the NFL, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

The 32-year-old played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Titans, Lions and Eagles. He hangs up his cleats having recorded 949 tackles, 14.5 sacks and five interceptions over 159 games. From 2009-13, Tulloch finished with over 100 tackles per season and quickly became one of top linebackers in the league.