Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores in second consecutive game
MacKinnon scored a goal and fired a game-high six shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.
MacKinnon has scored in back-to-back games while topping the 20-minute mark in six of the past seven. He continues to generate plenty of chances, but poor defensive play and goaltending around the 21-year-old center have led him to a minus-12 rating nonetheless. Don't expect things to get any easier, as MacKinnon's next five games are all against Western Conference foes currently occupying playoff positions.
