Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores in second consecutive game

MacKinnon scored a goal and fired a game-high six shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

MacKinnon has scored in back-to-back games while topping the 20-minute mark in six of the past seven. He continues to generate plenty of chances, but poor defensive play and goaltending around the 21-year-old center have led him to a minus-12 rating nonetheless. Don't expect things to get any easier, as MacKinnon's next five games are all against Western Conference foes currently occupying playoff positions.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola