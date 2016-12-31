Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Drops multi-point outing in loss

Toews notched two assists during Friday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Toews has been uncharacteristically quiet during December, although he was dealing with a back injury for a lengthy period. Still, owners may expect more than six points -- two goals and four helpers -- in nine appearances. It's been the tale of the tape so far this season for the 28-year-old, inconsistent play and glimpses of the star we've become accustomed to (four multi-point outings). Here's to hoping Toews starts to catch fire in the New Year.

