Kruger (illness) will return for Thursday's road game against the Coyotes, Tracey Meyers of CSN Chicago reports.

Kruger is apparently over the bug that kept him out of Tuesday's road trip opener in San Jose and he is projected to return to his place on Chicago's third line centering Dennis Rasmussen and Marian Hossa. While he is an important piece of Chicago's penalty kill, he isn't much of a scorer and so can be avoided in most fantasy formats.