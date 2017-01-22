Blue Jackets' Scott Hartnell: Scores two including winner
Hartnell scored twice, including the game winner, in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Hurricanes.
Hartnell has four points, including three snipes, in his last four games. He's streaky, so this little run is likely to end. Until then, use Hartnell well.
