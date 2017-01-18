Blues' Alexander Steen: First power-play goal of 2016-17

Steen scored his first power-play goal of the year and added an assist Tuesday against Ottawa, but he also went minus-2.

Steen has five straight years of putting the "plus" in plus-minus, but he's now sitting on a minus-12 this year and his point-gathering rate is down as well. Indeed, the season numbers say that the veteran winger's in the midst of his worst campaign in years, but January has actually been a totally different story -- he has three goals and six assists in eight contests since the calendar turned to 2017. That said, Steen's only taken nine shots in that span (stunningly, he's blocked 13 in that same time), and it'll be hard for him to maintain this uptick if he doesn't start putting more pucks on net.