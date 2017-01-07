Blues' Jake Allen: Back with team
Allen (personal) returned to the ice as a new father Saturday, but he will give way to Carter Hutton as the evening's home starter against the Stars, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Given that he's available for a game-day skate, there's every reason to believe that Allen will be available as the backup in this one. He's on pace for a career-high 36 wins this campaign, albeit with peripheral numbers that are the worst in his three-plus years in the league -- he's maintained an ugly 2.63 GAA and .904 save percentage.
