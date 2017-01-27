Wisniewski signed a 25-game professional tryout contract with AHL Chicago on Thursday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Wisniewski gets another crack at an NHL roster, but he will have to impress in the AHL first before getting a call to the big club. The 32-year-old put up four points and 39 penalty minutes this season for the KHL's Vladivostok Admiral, so he'll likely be looking to make his mark as an enforcer if he can get a chance with St. Louis.