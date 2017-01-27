Yakupov was inactive Thursday for the third time in the last four games.

Yakupov's been given multiple chances to secure a larger role, but it's simply not happening. For instance, there were available minutes during Thursday's loss to the Wild -- center Kyle Brodziak's foot injury has him out at least five weeks -- but AHL call-up Ivan Barbashev started instead. That could be because Barbashev has more experience at center, but the fact that Yakupov is in a position to get beat out for the playing time is the main takeaway.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola