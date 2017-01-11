Berglund scored a power-play goal with three shots on net and three hits in 18:17 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Bruins.

Berglund has been the hottest Blue of late, scoring three goals in the last four games and posting eight points (seven goals, one assist) over the last 11. His recent scoring activity led to a season-high 4:28 of power-play ice time and more offensively skilled linemates.