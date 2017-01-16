Blues' Patrik Berglund: Goes Duck hunting Sunday
Berglund scored a pair of goals, including the overtime winner, Sunday against the Ducks.
Berglund reached the 10-goal mark with the tallies and now has 17 points in 44 games. His bottom-six role doesn't make him an ideal fantasy option, but Berglund has bolstered his production of late with five goals in his last seven outings. He has a good shot and can find twine every now and then, but his inconsistency and lack of top-six minutes make him only valuable in the deepest of leagues.
