Khudobin led his team onto the ice for warm-ups and therefore, he will be the starting goalie for Friday night's matchup with the Hurricanes.

Khudobin has looked very much like Boston's backup this season, posting a .887 save percentage to go along with a 3.09 GAA. He was effective in relief of Tuukka Rask on Tuesday, but it won't be enough to challenge for the starting job, barring a Rask injury. Khudobin will face pucks from a Carolina offense that averages a middling 2.59 goals per game.