Bruins' Noel Acciari: Banged up after NHL playoffs
Mark Divver of the Providence Journal relays that for now, it looks like Acciari (unspecified issue) won't be available for AHL Providence's playoff series against Wilkes-Barre Scranton.
The gritty forward is evidently banged up after the big club's first-round playoff series against the Senators. The 25-year-old finished up the regular season with two goals and five points in 29 NHL contests and six goals and 14 points in 30 AHL tilts. Looking ahead to 2017-18, Acciari has a solid chance to stay in Boston all season, though in his fourth-line role with the B's, his fantasy upside will be limited.
