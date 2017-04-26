Mark Divver of the Providence Journal relays that for now, it looks like Acciari (unspecified issue) won't be available for AHL Providence's playoff series against Wilkes-Barre Scranton.

The gritty forward is evidently banged up after the big club's first-round playoff series against the Senators. The 25-year-old finished up the regular season with two goals and five points in 29 NHL contests and six goals and 14 points in 30 AHL tilts. Looking ahead to 2017-18, Acciari has a solid chance to stay in Boston all season, though in his fourth-line role with the B's, his fantasy upside will be limited.