Acciari (upper body) sported a non-contact jersey at Friday's practice, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports.

Though Acciari appears to be inching toward a return to the B's lineup, the fact that he's still not absorbing contact at practice suggests that he's not likely to suit up for Saturday's playoff game against the Senators. If neither Acciari nor David Krejci are able to play in the contest, then Sean Kuraly would once again be on track to work on the team's fourth line.