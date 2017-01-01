Spooner's scoring streak now stands at five games and seven points after an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over Buffalo.

He now has three goals and four assists in that span. Spooner got off to a slow start this season, but he's now looking more and more like the emerging offensive performer he showed last season.

