Bruins' Ryan Spooner: Streak at five games and seven points
Spooner's scoring streak now stands at five games and seven points after an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over Buffalo.
He now has three goals and four assists in that span. Spooner got off to a slow start this season, but he's now looking more and more like the emerging offensive performer he showed last season.
