Bruins' Tuukka Rask: In home goal for Saturday's matinee
Rask will start in goal at home Saturday for a matinee against the Flyers.
Rask experienced quite the scare in his start against the Predators on Thursday; he took a puck near his throat but fortunately didn't sustain a serious injury. He's ranked third in the NHL with a 1.95 GAA that has led to 21 wins in just 34 games. Use him well.
