Chara registered three assists in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Maple Leafs.

It was just his second multi-point game of the season. Chara hits the big 4-0 in March and his game is slowing down. But Saturday was a nice night. Still, his fantasy value is in the past. Chara has just 15 points in 49 games and he's minus-8 in his last nine games. Last season's 37 points seem far in the rearview mirror.