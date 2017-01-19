Canadiens' Andrei Markov: Remains on IR with lower-body injury

Markov (lower body) remains out Wednesday against the Penguins, John Lu of TSN Montreal Bureau reports.

Markov will miss a 15th consecutive game as he continues to battle lingering symptoms of a lower-body injury sustained in a game Dec. 17 against the Capitals. The Habs have missed his production as they've gone 7-5-2 since he went down following a 20-7-4 start to the season. The 38-year-old blueliner, who picked up 17 points (2G, 17A) in the last 20 games prior to hitting the shelf, remains without a definite timetable to return.