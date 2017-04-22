Shaw (upper body) will not play Saturday against the Rangers.

Head coach Claude Julien confirmed that Shaw will not be playing in Game 6. Shaw has recorded 12 hits and three blocked shots in five playoff games, while averaging 15:01 of ice time. Michael McCarron will be filling in for the time being.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...