Lehkonen's first career playoff goal held up as the Game 3 winner Sunday against the Rangers.

Lehkonen only skated 12:39 in the victory, but he made the most of it, sniping a power-play goal off a feed from Brendan Gallagher and firing four shots on goal. The 21-year-old is making an impact on the third line and has built off his impressive 18-goal regular season. Lehkonen has a wicked shot and a promising future, so with the Habs leading the series 2-1, it's players like these who could end up making all the difference.