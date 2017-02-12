Gallagher (hand) has been activated from injured reserve according to the NHL Media site.

Gallagher appears to have been handed clearance to return to game action Sunday, though the team has yet to officially announce his activation. The winger should return to the lineup for the evening's contest against the Bruins and will likely rejoin the top six and the power play. Prior to the injury, the 24-year-old winger tallied 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) over 39 games. His official placement in the lines should arrive closer to game-time, but early indications suggest he'll be good to go.