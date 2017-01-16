Canadiens' Carey Price: Offense spoils solid outing

Price stopped 19 of 20 shots but received no goal support during Monday's loss to Detroit.

This was just the second start in nine outings that Price allowed fewer than three goals, so fantasy owners should be disappointed the solid showing wasn't accompanied with a win. After all, through his prior eight starts, Price posted a horrendous .881 save percentage and 3.70 GAA with just three wins. Price and the Habs host Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and for the first time in a long time, it isn't out of the question to bench the typically matchup-proof starter.