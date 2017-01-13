Canadiens' Carey Price: Struggles continue with seven-goal catastrophe

Price was battered for seven goals on just 24 shots in Thursday's blowout loss at the hands of the Wild.

This had all the makings of a low-scoring game on paper, as Price and Minnesota's Devan Dubnyk can make strong arguments for being the league's top two goalies, but the wheels totally came off for the 29-year-old netminder in the latter two periods. Over his last seven outings, Price has struggled to a 2-3-2 record while allowing 26 goals on 219 shots, good for a miserable .881 save percentage. He'll have a day to think it over before the Habs are back in action Saturday against the Rangers, but considering how poor Price's play has been of late, there's no guarantee that he'll draw that start.