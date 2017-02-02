Petry, who missed Tuesday's win over Buffalo due to illness, is expected to return to the lineup Thursday against Philadelphia, Bill Beacon of the Canadian Press reports.

Petry's return means Greg Pateryn will be inactive against the Flyers. The seven-year veteran is having his best NHL season with career highs in goals (eight), shots (120), rating (plus-11) and, at 24 points through 49 games, should easily surpass the 25-point high-water mark set in 2011.