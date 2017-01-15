Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Chases down 20th goal in Saturday's win

Pacioretty had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 come-from-behind win over the Rangers.

Pacioretty gave the Habs their first lead when he chased down a pass from Zach Redmond, out-skating two New York defensemen and beating Henrik Lundqvist with a wrist shot for his 20th goal, giving him four straight seasons with at least 20 goals. Opponents can't keep Montreal's captain down for long; Pacioretty has not gone more than one game without a point over the last 14 contests (eight goals, five assists).