Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Two-point effort Thursday

Sedin picked up a goal at even strength on top of a power-play helper in Thursday night's 3-0 road victory against the Blue Jackets.

Naturally, twin brother Henrik also factored into those scores. Still, Daniel's struggled to play a 200-foot game relative to his other seasons, as he's on pace for only 45 points and a minus-17 rating. For reference, he hasn't finished with a negative rating since his rookie season way back in 2000-01. When it comes to the Swede, try not to get too caught up in his name; he's a depreciating asset.