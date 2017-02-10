Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Two-point effort Thursday
Sedin picked up a goal at even strength on top of a power-play helper in Thursday night's 3-0 road victory against the Blue Jackets.
Naturally, twin brother Henrik also factored into those scores. Still, Daniel's struggled to play a 200-foot game relative to his other seasons, as he's on pace for only 45 points and a minus-17 rating. For reference, he hasn't finished with a negative rating since his rookie season way back in 2000-01. When it comes to the Swede, try not to get too caught up in his name; he's a depreciating asset.
More News
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Collects helper on game-winning goal•
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Contributing steadily•
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Emerging from brief slump•
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Extends point streak to seven•
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Registers another goal•
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Returns after time in quiet room•