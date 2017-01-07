Miller turned aside 44 of 46 shots in a 4-2 victory over the Flames on Friday.

He had a lot of work in this one, but Miller responded and continued his winning ways. Miller has won his last five games and posted a .955 save percentage and 1.18 GAA during that stretch. His hot streak has raised his season save percentage to .915 and lowered his GAA to 2.62. That's right in line with his .915 save percentage and 2.60 GAA career numbers.