Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nets fifth goal in last nine games

Ovechkin notched his 17th goal of the season in Saturday's Saturday's 6-2 win over New Jersey.

Ovie has nine points, including five goals, in his last nine games and is tied for sixth in snipes in the NHL with Cam Atkinson and Wayne Simmonds. Yes, those names are odd partners on the goals list, in large part because Ovechkin had only tapped in 11 goals in his first 26 games. Expect an improved second half, but he'll need to really amp up the effort to register his fourth-consecutive and eighth-career 50-plus goal season.