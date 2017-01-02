Capitals' Braden Holtby: Frustrates Senators with 23-save win

Holtby stopped 23 of 24 shots in Sunday's win over Ottawa.

It was the 16th win of the season for Holtby, who is off to a solid start in 2017. The 27-year-old is sporting a .929 save percentage and has allowed just a single goal in each of his last two appearances. Given his consistency and 28 games played, the workhorse should be in your lineup whenever he gets the nod for Washington.

