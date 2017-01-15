Capitals' Braden Holtby: To start Monday

Holtby will start in goal Monday against the Penguins, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.

Probably the hottest netminder in the league right now, Holtby has shutouts in three of his last five starts and has allowed just three goals total over that span. He rides a five-game winning streak between the pipes into Monday's contest, as he prepares for a rematch with the Penguins club that's dropped three straight.