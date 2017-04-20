Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Scores twice to secure Game 4

Oshie scored two goals -- including the game-winning tally -- during Wednesday's Game 4 win over Toronto.

After dishing out four assists through the first three games of the series, Oshie found the goals column Wednesday. He's registered a point in each game of the series and provides significant fantasy upside due to his role on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...