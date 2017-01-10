Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Could return to action Wednesday

Oshie (upper body) could return to the lineup Wednesday against the Penguins, J.J. Reagan of CSN Washington reports.

The re-assignment of Paul Carey and Liam O'Brien to the AHL ranks without a supplemental call-up suggests that Oshie may be ready to return to the lineup for a pivotal showdown against the division-rival Penguins. Oshie, who hasn't played since Jan. 8 against the Senators, practiced before Monday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens, but was held out of the lineup. While his return is still up in the air, the stars are aligning for his return fairly soon, so fantasy owners should be ready to get him back in their lineups.