Oshie contributed a goal and two assists in an 8-7 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday.

Oshie is all kinds of hot right now, as he's rattled off nine points in his last five games and 13 in his last 10. He also owns an outstanding plus-20 rating and was instrumental to the Caps' nine-game winning streak (that ended in dramatic fashion in this one), so he should be an automatic start in all formats while he's producing so prolifically.