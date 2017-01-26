Martinook (undisclosed) is ready to return to the lineup for Thursday night's game against the Canucks, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

Martinook has missed the last two games because of this mystery ailment and could slot back onto Arizona's third line with Jamie McGinn and Alex Burmistrov, though that could change with Shane Doan also projected to return Thursday. The Coyotes will gladly welcome back the depth that Martinook provides, but his six goals and eight assists on the season aren't likely to turn many heads in the fantasy community.