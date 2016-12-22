Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Collects two power-play points
Ekman-Larsson notched a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- during Wednesday's loss to Edmonton.
It's been a slow start for Ekman-Larsson after posting a career-high 55 points last year. He continues to be a plus-minus risk with a minus-35 rating over the past four seasons, and this year's offensive decline is another blow to his fantasy stock. He's likely best viewed as a mid-tier defenseman going forward because the supporting cast around the 25-year-old Swede is inexperienced and playing poorly. It isn't out of the question for a bounce-back stretch to come around, though.
