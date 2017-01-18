Schneider stopped 32 of 35 shots en route to 4-3 win over the Wild on Tuesday.

It'd be nice to say that he outdueled Devan Dubnyk, who entered play with the NHL's best ratios, but it's more like Schneider was less mediocre. Nonetheless, his two consecutive wins and five straight outings with save marks of .912 or better are both highly positive signs for a guy whose season came off the rails throughout November and December.