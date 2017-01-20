Devils' Cory Schneider: Will dress for Friday's contest
Schneider (illness) will serve as Keith Kinkaid's backup Friday against the Canadiens, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.
Schneider missed Friday's morning skate due to an illness, but evidently is feeling well enough to take on a backup role for Friday's contest. The veteran netminder's next opportunity to start will come Saturday against the Flyers.
