Cammalleri recorded two power-play assists and five shots on net during Monday's win over Buffalo.

The assists are nice, but the eight-time 20-goal scorer has just one tally in his past 30 games. Additionally, with just 30 points through 48 games, it's been a bit of a down season across the board for Cammalleri. He's still worth rostering outside of shallow settings, but the 34-year-old veteran appears to be declining offensively.