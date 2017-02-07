Devils' Michael Cammalleri: Collects two power-play helpers
Cammalleri recorded two power-play assists and five shots on net during Monday's win over Buffalo.
The assists are nice, but the eight-time 20-goal scorer has just one tally in his past 30 games. Additionally, with just 30 points through 48 games, it's been a bit of a down season across the board for Cammalleri. He's still worth rostering outside of shallow settings, but the 34-year-old veteran appears to be declining offensively.
More News
-
Devils' Michael Cammalleri: Scoring slump hits double digits•
-
Devils' Michael Cammalleri: Busts slump with two points in win over Carolina•
-
Devils' Michael Cammalleri: One-man scoring machine•
-
Devils' Michael Cammalleri: On three-game, eight point streak•
-
Devils' Michael Cammalleri: Valiant effort in loss•
-
Devils' Michael Cammalleri: Fuels comeback win with four points•