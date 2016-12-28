Zajac picked up a power-play assist and a minus-3 rating during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Zajac snapped a four-game pointless streak to push his total assists this month to six. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old has been unable to find twine after his hat trick performance against the Blackhawks on Dec. 1. He remains stuck at eight tallies on the year and may have tapped out for this month in that category, notching just 14 shots on goal over a 12-game span.