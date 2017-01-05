Vermette collected a pair of assists in a 2-0 shutout of Detroit on Wednesday.

The veteran is now up to a respectable 18 points in 40 games this season, which is right in line with last year's 38-point output with Arizona. Vermette's 22 PIM and 54 shots on goal are well off the pace of 2015-16 (93 and 123, respectively), though, so its possible there are owners in deeper leagues frustrated with his downtick in cross-category production.