Ducks' Cam Fowler: Making progress
Fowler (knee) is "on pace to be available" shortly according to head coach Randy Carlyle.
The seventh-season Duck skated Monday for the first time since suffering the injury April 4 and would provide some offensive firepower to the Anaheim blueline upon returning. Fowler's 39 points were a team-best amongst defensemen for the 2016-17 regular season.
