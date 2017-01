Wagner was promoted from AHL San Diego on Tuesday.

Wagner was recalled in the event that Ryan Getzlaf (lower body) is unable to suit up against Detroit on Wednesday. Despite the recent demotion, Wagner has logged 21 games this season, averaging 9:47 of ice time and potted a pair of goals. A decision on Getzlaf, and by extension Wagner, for the matchup with the Red Wings should come prior to puck drop.