Ducks' Corey Perry: Snaps 13-game goal drought

Perry snapped a 13-game goal drought Thursday night with a goal against the Avalanche.

Sure, it was the Avs and OK, it was into an empty net. But at the end of it all, a goal is still a goal. Hopefully, this snipe gets Perry rolling again, at least goal wise. He has six points in his last 10 games and remains on pace for a 60-point season. Perry's shooting percentage has to improve -- it's half of his career average. Expect an upswing soon.