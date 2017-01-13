Ducks' Corey Perry: Snaps 13-game goal drought
Perry snapped a 13-game goal drought Thursday night with a goal against the Avalanche.
Sure, it was the Avs and OK, it was into an empty net. But at the end of it all, a goal is still a goal. Hopefully, this snipe gets Perry rolling again, at least goal wise. He has six points in his last 10 games and remains on pace for a 60-point season. Perry's shooting percentage has to improve -- it's half of his career average. Expect an upswing soon.
More News
-
Ducks' Corey Perry: Looking to avoid 10-game goal drought•
-
Ducks' Corey Perry: Pots power-play tally against Dallas•
-
Ducks' Corey Perry: Records goal and assist in victory•
-
Ducks' Corey Perry: Scores game-tying goal in third period•
-
Ducks' Corey Perry: Racks up two helpers in victory•
-
Ducks' Corey Perry: Dishes out pair of helpers Tuesday•