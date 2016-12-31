Rakell scored for the second consecutive game against Vancouver on Friday.

The 23-year-old winger is in the midst of a breakout campaign with 16 goals, 23 points and 73 shots through just 27 games this year. Rakell entered Friday's game with a 16th-ranked 2.94 points per 60 minutes among all skaters with at least 400 minutes this season, and he's probably underrated in many fantasy circles. While there is likely negative regression ahead of his current 21.9 shooting percentage, Rakell is an emerging scorer that's generally undervalued.