Johnson turned aside 20 of the 22 shots he faced in Tuesday's 5-2 victory against Florida.

Johnson has emerged as a dependable No. 2 fantasy netminder in most leagues, and he has been a tremendous value in DFS formats, too. The backstop has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his five outings in the month of January. He hit a bit of a bump in the road to close out December, but he is back on track since turning the calendar over to 2017.

