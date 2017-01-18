Flames' Chad Johnson: Holds down Panthers in victory
Johnson turned aside 20 of the 22 shots he faced in Tuesday's 5-2 victory against Florida.
Johnson has emerged as a dependable No. 2 fantasy netminder in most leagues, and he has been a tremendous value in DFS formats, too. The backstop has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his five outings in the month of January. He hit a bit of a bump in the road to close out December, but he is back on track since turning the calendar over to 2017.
